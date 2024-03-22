Insider Selling: Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) CEO Sells $1,784,274.68 in Stock

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) CEO David P. Meeker sold 45,494 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $1,784,274.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,848,008.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

RYTM opened at $40.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.90. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $52.57.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.70). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 238.50% and a negative return on equity of 96.02%. The company had revenue of $24.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 175.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RYTM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RYTM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,401.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $39,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $46,000.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.