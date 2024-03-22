Insider Selling: Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) EVP Sells $627,520.00 in Stock

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) EVP Yann Mazabraud sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $627,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Yann Mazabraud also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 12th, Yann Mazabraud sold 1,594 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $81,899.72.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ RYTM opened at $40.64 on Friday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $52.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $24.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.38 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 96.02% and a negative net margin of 238.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 175.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.75) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current year.

RYTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYTM. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,401.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

