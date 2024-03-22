Insider Selling: Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Insider Sells $1,330,468.75 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) insider Benoit Dageville sold 8,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total value of $1,330,468.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,627,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Benoit Dageville also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $111,218.38.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $158.39 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $134.17 and a one year high of $237.72. The company has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.11 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The company had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. On average, analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,988,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,755,000 after buying an additional 1,559,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,088,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,280,000 after purchasing an additional 674,196 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,235 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Snowflake by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,953,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,759,000 after purchasing an additional 170,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,443,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,238,000 after purchasing an additional 610,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on SNOW shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Snowflake from $255.00 to $246.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Macquarie raised Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Snowflake from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.50.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Further Reading

