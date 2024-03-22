Insider Selling: Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) General Counsel Sells $14,328.90 in Stock

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 2,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $14,328.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,724 shares in the company, valued at $47,116.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Performance

STOK stock opened at $5.99 on Friday. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stoke Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stoke Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STOK. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

