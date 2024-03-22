Insider Selling: Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Insider Sells $145,839.60 in Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 4,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $145,839.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,695. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ:TARS opened at $33.66 on Friday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.33 and a 1-year high of $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.51.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.38.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
