Insider Selling: Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Insider Sells $145,839.60 in Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 4,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $145,839.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,695. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:TARS opened at $33.66 on Friday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.33 and a 1-year high of $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.51.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 310.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 362.8% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

