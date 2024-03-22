Insider Selling: Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) CEO Sells 59,094 Shares of Stock

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 59,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $3,549,776.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,698.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Terex Stock Down 0.3 %

TEX stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.62. 520,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,716. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $41.89 and a 12 month high of $65.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.41. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terex Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terex

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Terex by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Terex by 440.7% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Terex in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Terex in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.21.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

