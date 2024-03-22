Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $164.41 and last traded at $164.68. 124,673 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 920,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.61.

Several analysts have issued reports on PODD shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Insulet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.33.

Insulet Trading Down 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.26, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.73. Insulet had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Insulet’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $1,891,338.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,215.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PODD. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 7.7% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its position in shares of Insulet by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 3,713 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd grew its holdings in Insulet by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

