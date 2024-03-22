inSure DeFi (SURE) Price Down 14.2% Over Last 7 Days

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last week, inSure DeFi has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. One inSure DeFi token can now be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. inSure DeFi has a total market cap of $164.27 million and approximately $444,871.86 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00006866 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00026620 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00015556 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001591 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,868.58 or 0.99962893 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00010732 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.75 or 0.00156115 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

inSure DeFi Profile

inSure DeFi (CRYPTO:SURE) is a token. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for inSure DeFi is insureteam.medium.com. The official website for inSure DeFi is insuretoken.net. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling inSure DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00637352 USD and is down -2.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $218,372.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

