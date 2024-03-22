Intellicheck’s (IDN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 113.68% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Intellicheck

Intellicheck Stock Up 33.7 %

Shares of Intellicheck stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.34. The stock had a trading volume of 894,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,248. The company has a market capitalization of $45.28 million, a PE ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.93. Intellicheck has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $2.88.

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 million. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 18.04% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intellicheck will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellicheck

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intellicheck by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 949,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Intellicheck by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 96,439 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intellicheck in the 1st quarter valued at $735,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intellicheck by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 158,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 13,333 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intellicheck by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 116,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 41,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

About Intellicheck

(Get Free Report)

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.