InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th.

InterDigital has increased its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. InterDigital has a dividend payout ratio of 34.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect InterDigital to earn $4.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.1%.

InterDigital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $105.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.34. InterDigital has a 1-year low of $66.82 and a 1-year high of $119.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $105.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.31 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 38.95% and a return on equity of 37.77%. On average, equities analysts expect that InterDigital will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

In other InterDigital news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $67,541.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 56,487 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,564.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other InterDigital news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $67,541.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 56,487 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,564.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total transaction of $36,200.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,086.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDCC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in InterDigital in the second quarter valued at $132,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in InterDigital by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in InterDigital by 10.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in InterDigital in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

View Our Latest Stock Report on InterDigital

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Featured Articles

