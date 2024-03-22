International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Price Performance

Shares of THM opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.60 million, a PE ratio of -32.70 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $0.76.

Get International Tower Hill Mines alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. acquired 2,268,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.66 per share, with a total value of $1,497,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,198,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,371,326.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of International Tower Hill Mines

About International Tower Hill Mines

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THM. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 314.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46,910 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in International Tower Hill Mines by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,018 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in International Tower Hill Mines by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,859 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 32,559 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,713 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,713 shares during the last quarter. 53.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.