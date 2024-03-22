International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.
Shares of THM opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.60 million, a PE ratio of -32.70 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $0.76.
In related news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. acquired 2,268,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.66 per share, with a total value of $1,497,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,198,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,371,326.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.
