Internet Computer Price Tops $13.76 on Major Exchanges (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for about $13.76 or 0.00021530 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion and approximately $346.94 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.67 or 0.00084003 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00009982 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00017775 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00008325 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 516,186,310 tokens and its circulating supply is 461,164,720 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

