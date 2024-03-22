inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

inTEST Stock Performance

Shares of INTT opened at $11.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $135.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.04. inTEST has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $27.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On inTEST

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in inTEST by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 803,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,921,000 after purchasing an additional 23,554 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in inTEST during the fourth quarter worth approximately $428,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in inTEST by 176.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 13,282 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in inTEST during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of inTEST by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 90,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

