Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 54.56% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Get Intuitive Machines alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines Stock Up 3.9 %

Insider Activity at Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,386,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,982,890. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.96 and its 200 day moving average is $3.84. Intuitive Machines has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $13.25.

In related news, major shareholder Guy Shanon sold 123,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $1,112,215.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,302,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,711,030.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 78.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Machines

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUNR. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cypress Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Machines by 179.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 30,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers µNova, a lunar rocket-fueled drone, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, rideshare delivery services, lunar access services, lunar orbit delivery services, and lunar data network services, as well as content sales and marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.