Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.89 and last traded at $5.80. Approximately 1,309,148 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 9,946,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LUNR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Intuitive Machines Trading Up 11.2 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.84.

In related news, major shareholder Guy Shanon sold 123,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $1,112,215.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,302,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,711,030.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Machines

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hemington Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cypress Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Machines by 179.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 30,649 shares during the period. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers µNova, a lunar rocket-fueled drone, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, rideshare delivery services, lunar access services, lunar orbit delivery services, and lunar data network services, as well as content sales and marketing.

Featured Stories

