Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Stake Raised by Orgel Wealth Management LLC

Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,264,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,614 shares during the period. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned about 18.75% of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF worth $122,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF by 171.0% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 408,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,587,000 after buying an additional 257,689 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,750,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF by 32.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,554,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,672,000 after buying an additional 377,050 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,085,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,643,000 after buying an additional 207,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF by 24.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter.

PLW opened at $27.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.61. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF has a one year low of $27.35 and a one year high of $31.11.

The Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (PLW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. PLW was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

