Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Hits New 52-Week High at $40.16

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.16 and last traded at $40.16, with a volume of 43727 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.52.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $771.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNQI. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 898,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,423,000 after purchasing an additional 276,992 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 39.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 384,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,104,000 after purchasing an additional 109,463 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 479.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 366,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 302,928 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 186.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 227,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after purchasing an additional 148,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 56,211 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Company Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

