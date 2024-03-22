Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 30,627 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 89,654 shares.The stock last traded at $81.33 and had previously closed at $81.50.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,856,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,027,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,148,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,643,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,754,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

