Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Shares Acquired by Affinity Wealth Management LLC

Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 232,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,637 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $22,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 188.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,559,000 after acquiring an additional 89,885 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the first quarter worth $693,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the first quarter worth $2,529,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 161.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 18,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPGP opened at $105.64 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a twelve month low of $81.27 and a twelve month high of $105.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.02 and a 200-day moving average of $95.08.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

