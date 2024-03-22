Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

Investar has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Investar has a payout ratio of 20.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Investar to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.

Shares of ISTR opened at $16.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $158.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average of $13.56. Investar has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $17.99.

Investar ( NASDAQ:ISTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $20.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 million. Investar had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 8.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Investar will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Investar by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Investar by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 217,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC increased its position in Investar by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 967,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,465,000 after acquiring an additional 160,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Investar by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Investar by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 189,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 30,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services, as well as credit cards.

