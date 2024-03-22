Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Acquires 9,514 Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 65.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,514 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV owned 0.06% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGUS. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 3,840.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 111,425 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Lynch & Associates IN raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 9,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 122,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 49,508 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:CGUS opened at $31.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.72 and its 200 day moving average is $27.56. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.74 and a 12 month high of $31.38.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

