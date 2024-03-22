Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Buys 653 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,173,000 after acquiring an additional 140,493 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,642,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,523 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,473,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,270,977,000 after acquiring an additional 76,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,422,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,077,491,000 after acquiring an additional 372,791 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $109.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

