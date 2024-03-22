Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Decreases Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 140,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,190,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 235,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,772,000 after acquiring an additional 13,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM opened at $92.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.87 and its 200-day moving average is $92.57. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $101.92. The firm has a market cap of $143.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at $9,412,880.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,412,880.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,411,128 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

