Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 520.0% during the 2nd quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 96,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after buying an additional 80,934 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 15,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,416,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $577,908,000 after purchasing an additional 104,366 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL opened at $148.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.74 and a fifty-two week high of $153.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.03.

View Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,659 shares of company stock worth $39,460,310 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.