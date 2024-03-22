Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Has $12.07 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,377 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 4.8% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $12,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $79.99 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $79.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.06. The firm has a market cap of $52.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

