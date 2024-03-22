Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Has $225,000 Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV reduced its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 13,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 254.3% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 115,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,485,000 after acquiring an additional 82,660 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 48.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 160,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,821,000 after acquiring an additional 52,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 12.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 12,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNW has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.91.

PNW stock opened at $72.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $86.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.55.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

