Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Makes New Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,889,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 23,226 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,926,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Broadcom by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 61,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,810 shares of company stock worth $19,387,692. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,405.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,230.18.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $1,355.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $628.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,248.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,046.68. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $601.29 and a 1-year high of $1,438.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

