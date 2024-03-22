Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Reduces Stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV decreased its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in APA were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of APA by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of APA by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of APA by 2,535.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APA by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $33.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 3.27. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $29.47 and a 12-month high of $46.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.18). APA had a return on equity of 62.64% and a net margin of 34.95%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. APA’s payout ratio is currently 10.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APA shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on APA from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on APA from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on APA from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.56.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

