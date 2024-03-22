Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Sells 1,553 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV decreased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,090 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in NIKE were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 220.7% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 134.2% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 target price (down previously from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TheStreet downgraded NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.96.

NKE stock opened at $94.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $128.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.79.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

