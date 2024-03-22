Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Sells 98 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lessened its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,870,904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,745,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,403,369,000 after acquiring an additional 93,012 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $657,077,000 after acquiring an additional 63,413 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Pool by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,510,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $565,850,000 after acquiring an additional 54,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,502,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $454,148,000 after acquiring an additional 139,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $418.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $390.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.62. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.77 and a fifty-two week high of $422.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Pool had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 37.94%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.03%.

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $441,100.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,422. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on POOL shares. Loop Capital lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $385.00.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

