Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 36,130 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,077% compared to the average daily volume of 1,660 call options.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of MDB stock opened at $360.15 on Friday. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $198.72 and a 1-year high of $509.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $419.44 and its 200 day moving average is $391.13. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total value of $4,698,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,351,592.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total value of $4,698,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,351,592.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total value of $145,172.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,596,650.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,607 shares of company stock valued at $23,116,062. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 937.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDB shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on MongoDB from $500.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded MongoDB from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MongoDB from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.67.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

