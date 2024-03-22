Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Ameren (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,984 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,268% compared to the typical volume of 126 call options.

Ameren Stock Performance

AEE opened at $71.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.58 and its 200-day moving average is $74.37. Ameren has a 52-week low of $67.03 and a 52-week high of $91.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Ameren had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameren will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Ameren’s payout ratio is 61.33%.

In other news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $513,989.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,422,883.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ameren news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $513,989.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,434 shares in the company, valued at $17,422,883.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $115,241.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,385,328.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ameren

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 100,874.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,604,406,000 after purchasing an additional 74,200,015 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,337,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,326,568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,790,342 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,453,000 after buying an additional 2,200,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,302,326,000 after buying an additional 1,029,187 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 7,133.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 960,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $694,670,000 after acquiring an additional 947,011 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEE shares. KeyCorp lowered shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Ameren from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.11.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

