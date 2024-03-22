IOTA (MIOTA) Price Tops $0.30 on Top Exchanges

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. IOTA has a market cap of $965.04 million and $30.03 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000481 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003444 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000041 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 51.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About IOTA

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,191,229,882 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

