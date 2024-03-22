iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 827,295 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 519,221 shares.The stock last traded at $99.47 and had previously closed at $99.32.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,610,560,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 153.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

