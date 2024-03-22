iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Shares Purchased by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the quarter. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Asio Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3,190.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 12,123 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 78.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 818,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,375,000 after acquiring an additional 359,872 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,658,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,773,000 after acquiring an additional 97,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,105,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,406,000 after acquiring an additional 927,321 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IGIB stock opened at $51.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.23. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.27 and a one year high of $52.25.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.1764 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.