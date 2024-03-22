iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,322,000 after acquiring an additional 18,277 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 45,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,565,000 after acquiring an additional 17,803 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $523.92. 6,852,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,861,863. The company has a market capitalization of $405.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $501.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $467.69. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $391.09 and a one year high of $526.66.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

