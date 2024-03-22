iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Asio Capital LLC’s Largest Position

Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,038 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 5.3% of Asio Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $22,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 181.5% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $109.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.37. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

