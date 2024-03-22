iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Sold by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,555,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,262,000 after buying an additional 163,316 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 104,825.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,540,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,495,000 after acquiring an additional 10,530,730 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,021,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,106,000 after purchasing an additional 94,899 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,321,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,266,000 after purchasing an additional 39,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,055,000 after acquiring an additional 271,137 shares in the last quarter.

IUSV traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.99. The company had a trading volume of 331,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,827. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $69.61 and a twelve month high of $89.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.4397 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

