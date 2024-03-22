iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $114.48 and last traded at $114.42, with a volume of 497853 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.68.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.3842 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.
About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
