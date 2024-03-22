iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $114.48 and last traded at $114.42, with a volume of 497853 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.68.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.3842 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hill Island Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

