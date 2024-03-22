iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Stock Holdings Cut by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,136 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 195.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLOT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,565,080 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.77. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

