iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC lessened its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 283,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,962 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 1.9% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $11,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $41.10 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $41.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.91.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

