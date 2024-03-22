iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.90. 1,844,351 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.97. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.