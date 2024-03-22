iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (BATS:MTUM)

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 13,422 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 654% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,780 put options.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of MTUM stock traded up $1.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $188.60. 684,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTUM. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,428.6% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 46.8% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

