iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after acquiring an additional 154,770 shares during the last quarter.

MUB stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,611,441. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.91.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

