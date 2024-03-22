iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,305,000 after buying an additional 154,770 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.02. 852,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,619,691. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.88 and a 200-day moving average of $105.91. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

