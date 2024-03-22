iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU) Plans Dividend of $0.13

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1347 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.
iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance
Shares of PABU opened at $56.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of -1.11. iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $43.07 and a 52 week high of $57.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.26.
About iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF
