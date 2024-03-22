iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Purchased by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IWB traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $286.82. 243,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,462. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.79. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $213.93 and a 52 week high of $288.40. The company has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.