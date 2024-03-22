iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 31,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,473,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $407,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IWF stock opened at $338.71 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $233.51 and a fifty-two week high of $340.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $323.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.96. The stock has a market cap of $86.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

