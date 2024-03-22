iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. cut its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120,049.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,736,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,926,156,000 after purchasing an additional 84,666,098 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,339,035,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,965,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,136,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 273.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,786,000 after acquiring an additional 965,226 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

IWS traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $123.11. 137,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,591. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.55 and a 200-day moving average of $111.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $97.40 and a 12-month high of $124.17.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

