iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $121.27 and last traded at $121.05, with a volume of 273258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.08.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.9976 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.46 and a 200 day moving average of $112.97. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $366,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 120.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 13,775 shares in the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.