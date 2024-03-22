iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $121.27 and last traded at $121.05, with a volume of 273258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.08.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.9976 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.46 and a 200 day moving average of $112.97. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Select Dividend ETF
iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
